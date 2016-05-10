FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-ING Groep Q1 underlying net result down at 842 million euros
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 10, 2016 / 5:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-ING Groep Q1 underlying net result down at 842 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - ING Groep NV :

* Q1 underlying net result 842 million euros ($957.52 million)

* Q1 underlying pre-tax result 1,186 million euros; or 1,682 million euros before 496 million euros of regulatory costs in quarter

* Q1 net result 1,257 million euros (0.32 euro per share) including profit on sales of NN Group shares in January

* Ended quarter with a strong fully-loaded CET1 ratio of 12.9 pct, excluding first-quarter net profit and impact of NN share sale in April

* ING Bank attracted 8.8 billion euros of net customer deposits and recorded 7.1 billion euros of net core lending growth in Q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8794 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.