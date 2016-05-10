FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Barclays executive nominated to board of Norway's Telenor
May 10, 2016 / 5:10 AM / in a year

BRIEF-Barclays executive nominated to board of Norway's Telenor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Telenor Asa

* Telenor’s nomination committee has put forward a proposal that Ashok Vaswani (55) is elected as new member of the company’s board of directors

* Says Vaswani was born in India in 1960 and lives in London

* Says Vaswani has held various management positions in Barclays PLC since 2010, and is currently Chief Executive Officer for Barclays UK

* On Monday the nomination committee proposed two other candidates for the board following the departure of three noard members

* Telenor’s Corporate Assembly meets on 11 May 2016, after the Annual General Meeting, and will then decide on the three proposed candidates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

