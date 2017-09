BRIEF-Aktia Bank Q1 operating profit down at EUR 14.6 million

May 10 (Reuters) - Aktia Bank Abp :

* Q1 net interest income 24.6 million euros ($27.98 million) versus 25.5 million euros year ago

* Q1 write-downs on credits and other commitments 0.1 million euros versus 1.0 euros million year ago

* Q1 operating profit 14.6 million euros versus 17.0 million euros year ago

* Outlook 2016 unchanged - operating profit for 2016 is expected to reach an approximately similar level as in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8794 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)