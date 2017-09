May 10 (Reuters) - Agfa Gevaert NV :

* Q1 net result at 10 million euros ($11.38 million), up by 233.3%

* Q1 revenue EUR 603 million versus EUR 622 million year ago

* Q1 reccuring EBITDA EUR 48 million, up 11.6%

* Sees q1 net cash from operating activities amounting to 39 million euros

* Q1 net financial debt amounted to 40 million euros, versus 58 million euros at end of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8789 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)