BRIEF-Arnoldo Mondadori Editore signs agreement to buy Banzai vertical content division
May 10, 2016 / 6:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Arnoldo Mondadori Editore signs agreement to buy Banzai vertical content division

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Arnoldo Mondadori Editore SpA :

* Signs agreement with Banzai SpA for the acquisition of Banzai Media Holding Srl, the vertical content division of Banzai

* Transaction gives Banzai Media Holding an enterprise value of 45 million euro, split up into a fixed component of 41 million euros and an earn-out of 4 million euros

* Acquisition price at closing is 24.6 million euros ($28.00 million)

* Acquisition price at closing is net of an estimated net normalized financial debt of 16.4 million euros

* Earn-Out will be paid to Banzai if certain established results for 2016-2018 three-year period are met Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8786 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

