BRIEF-Underwriter Hiscox Q1 gross written premiums up 10 pct

May 10 (Reuters) - Hiscox Ltd

* Interim management statement

* Gross written premiums grew by 10% in local currency to £640.5 million (2015: £561.7 million)

* In our london market business, rate pressure is most severe in aviation, marine and energy, terrorism and us large property lines

* Growing in areas where rates are under less pressure such as casualty, auto extended warranty and small property binder business

* For hiscox re, there were single digit rate reductions over 1/1 renewals

* Pressure on rates, especially in property reinsurance lines, has continued but is slowing down

* We had limited exposure to brussels terrorist attack

* We expect destructive alberta wildfires to be a manageable loss for group