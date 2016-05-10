FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Underwriter Hiscox Q1 gross written premiums up 10 pct
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 10, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Underwriter Hiscox Q1 gross written premiums up 10 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Hiscox Ltd

* Interim management statement

* Gross written premiums grew by 10% in local currency to £640.5 million (2015: £561.7 million)

* In our london market business, rate pressure is most severe in aviation, marine and energy, terrorism and us large property lines

* Growing in areas where rates are under less pressure such as casualty, auto extended warranty and small property binder business

* For hiscox re, there were single digit rate reductions over 1/1 renewals

* Pressure on rates, especially in property reinsurance lines, has continued but is slowing down

* We had limited exposure to brussels terrorist attack

* We expect destructive alberta wildfires to be a manageable loss for group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.