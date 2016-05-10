FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Steinhoff says Conforama and parties hold 20.40 pct of Darty shares
May 10, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Steinhoff says Conforama and parties hold 20.40 pct of Darty shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Steinhoff

* As of close of business on 9 may , Conforama and its concert parties held 108,025,242 Darty shares representing about 20.40 percent of Darty

* Final offer by Conforma is being extended and will remain open for acceptances until 1.00 p.m. (London time) on 16 May 2016

* Expects shortly to publish a revised offer document setting out terms and conditions of final offer

* As required under code, final offer will be open for acceptances for a minimum of 14 days from time that it is made Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

