BRIEF-NanoRepro announces capital increase
May 10, 2016 / 6:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-NanoRepro announces capital increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - NanoRepro AG :

* Announces capital increase

* Subscription price at 1.00 euro, expected gross proceeds of up to 1.7 million euros ($1.94 million)

* To increase the share capital by issuing up to 1,735,715 new shares to up to 6,512,857 euros

* Subscription offer is expected to run from May 19 to June 2, 2016

* Proceeds to finance the operating business, in particular investment in product marketing and portfolio expansion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8783 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
