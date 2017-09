May 10 (Reuters) - Moody’s

* Moody’s - China property outlook stable, but margin pressure continues amid rising competition

* Moody’s - National contracted sales growth in China’s residential property market will slow over the next 12 months, but remain healthy

* Moody’s - Rising land prices in higher-tier cities,destocking in lower-tier cities will result in pressure on developers profit margins in China

