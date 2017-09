May 10 (Reuters) - Aareal Bank Ag

* First-Quarter consolidated operating profit rises markedly, to eur 87

* Net interest income up slightly, to eur 180 million

* Net commission income increased - positive developments at Aareon

* Full-Year outlook affirmed

* Anticipates consolidated operating profit of between eur 300 million and eur 330 million in full year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: