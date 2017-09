May 10 (Reuters) - Restamax Oyj :

* Q1 turnover 27.2 million euros ($30.93 million) versus 24.5 million euros year ago

* Q1 EBITDA 2.8 million euros versus 2.9 million euros year ago

* Says expects group’s turnover to increase and profitability to remain on a good level in 2016 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8794 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)