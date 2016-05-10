FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Scanfil Sweden sells PartnerTech Karlskoga
May 10, 2016 / 5:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Scanfil Sweden sells PartnerTech Karlskoga

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Scanfil Oyj :

* Says Scanfil Sweden AB sells shares in PartnerTech Karlskoga AB for a nominal selling price

* Scanfil Sweden finalizes the restructuring of metal precision business

* Operations of plant will be closed down in May 2016

* Transaction will result in a non-recurring loss of about 5 million euros ($5.69 million) and reduce group net debt by about 2 million euros, which will be posted in Q2 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8792 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

