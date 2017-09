May 10 (Reuters) - Lonza Group AG :

* Rodolfo Savitzky to succeed Toralf Haag as Lonza Group CFO

* Change will be effective as of October 1, 2016, when Rodolfo Savitzky will also succeed Toralf Haag as a member of Lonza Executive Committee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)