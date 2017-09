BRIEF-Uniwheels Q1 EBITDA EUR 14.1 million, up 6.8 pct

May 10 (Reuters) - Uniwheels AG :

* Q1 revenue 109.1 million euros ($124.07 million) versus 104.9 million euros a year ago

* Q1 net profit 10.5 million euros versus 13.4 million euros a year ago

* Q1 EBITDA 14.1 million euros versus 13.2 million euros year ago

* Outlook for 2016 increased - wheels sales growth of 8-12 pct, revenue growth in the upper single digit range, EBITDA growth of 8-12 pct

* Dividend proposal: 1.65 euros per share (payout ratio of 50 pct of net profit) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8794 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)