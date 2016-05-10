BRIEF-Builder Bovis says on track to deliver planned 2016 growth

May 10 (Reuters) - Bovis Homes Group Plc

* ”We have been trading well with positive market conditions supporting activity levels and we are on track to deliver our planned growth for 2016

* Housing market conditions remain positive with strong demand from home buyers who are benefitting from good access to mortgage finance.

* We have launched 17 new sites for sale with many sites acquired in 2015 now launched and selling well.

* Profile of legal completions in 2016 will be weighted to second half year

* Subject to shareholder approval at today’s AGM, a final dividend of 26.3 pence per share (2014 final: 23 pence per share) will be paid on 20 may 2016,

* Weekly sales rates have improved in recent weeks and in year to date we have achieved 0.65 net private reservations per site Further company coverage: