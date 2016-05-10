FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Builder Bovis says on track to deliver planned 2016 growth
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 10, 2016 / 6:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Builder Bovis says on track to deliver planned 2016 growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Bovis Homes Group Plc

* ”We have been trading well with positive market conditions supporting activity levels and we are on track to deliver our planned growth for 2016

* Housing market conditions remain positive with strong demand from home buyers who are benefitting from good access to mortgage finance.

* We have launched 17 new sites for sale with many sites acquired in 2015 now launched and selling well.

* Profile of legal completions in 2016 will be weighted to second half year

* Subject to shareholder approval at today’s AGM, a final dividend of 26.3 pence per share (2014 final: 23 pence per share) will be paid on 20 may 2016,

* Weekly sales rates have improved in recent weeks and in year to date we have achieved 0.65 net private reservations per site Further company coverage: (London newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.