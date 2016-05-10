FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Resurs Q1 operating profit SEK 253 mln, up 23%
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 10, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Resurs Q1 operating profit SEK 253 mln, up 23%

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Resurs Holding AB :

* Q1 operating profit increased by 23 percent to 253 million Swedish crowns ($31.03 million)

* Q1 operating income 677 million crowns versus 554 million crowns year ago

* The group’s mid-term financial targets include annual growth in the lending portfolio of about 10 percent

* The group’s mid-term financial targets include an NBI margin excluding. insurance in line with recent years. (c. 13 percent - 15 percent in 2013-2015)

* The group’s mid-term financial targets include a credit loss ratio in line with levels of recent years (c. 2 percent - 3 percent in 2013-2015)

* The group’s mid-term financial targets include improve cost/revenue ratio for resurs bank to about 40 percent

* The group’s mid-term financial targets include core tier 1 ratio above 12.5 percent and a total capital ratio above 14.5 percent

* The group’s mid-term financial targets include achieve a return on total equity (rote) of about 30 percent, based on 12,5 per cent cet1 ratio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1543 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.