BRIEF-Ratos: says Q1 earnings trend weak, full year view unchanged
May 10, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ratos: says Q1 earnings trend weak, full year view unchanged

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Ratos Ab

* Says weak earnings trend, Q1 adjusted EBITA -14% and EBITA -27%, in line with expectations

* Q1 profit/share of profits from companies SEK 14m (160), a decline mainly due to changed company portfolio

* Loss before tax SEK -25m (+91)

* Says as expected, the first-quarter earnings trend for the Ratos portfolio was weak and our cautiously positive view for the full year is unchanged

* Said in Q4 report: “For the portfolio of companies that Ratos owns at the beginning of 2016, we see that conditions exist overall for higher operating profit (adjusted for the size of Ratos’s holdings) in 2016.”

* Says activity has picked up and the transaction market is now deemed to be strong Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

