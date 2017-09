May 10 (Reuters) - Barclays Plc

* Barclays bank plc has exercised its right to redeem its outstanding usd 1.15 billion 7.75% preference shares

* This is part of barclays’ on-going capital management, reducing preference share dividends payable by usd 89.125 million per annum Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lawrence White)