BRIEF-ABM Solid signs settlement agreement with Bank Millennium
May 10, 2016 / 6:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-ABM Solid signs settlement agreement with Bank Millennium

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - ABM Solid SA :

* Signs a settlement agreement with Polish BCP unit Millennium

* Under the settlement, its liabilities towards the bank have been reduced by 83 percent to 5 million zlotys ($1.3 million)

* Prior to the agreement, the company had 29.2 mln zlotys of liabilities towards the bank and their reduction results from ABM Solid’s arrangement proceedings

* Says the agreement with Bank Millennium brings the company nearer a settlement with all its creditors, as the bank is one of the company’s two main creditors

* The bank has pledged to vote in favour of the company creditors’ arrangement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8943 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

