BRIEF-William Demant maintains 2016 guidance after Q1
May 10, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-William Demant maintains 2016 guidance after Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Danish hearing aid maker William Demant

* Says realised growth in all business activities in the first quarter

* Says still expects EBIT of 2.0-2.3 billion Danish crowns ($306-352 million) in 2016

* Says hearing aid wholesale business delivered strong unit growth above market unit growth rate

* Says EBIT for year will be skewed further than normal towards second half of year due to launch of Opn hearing aid in June Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5350 Danish crowns) (Copenhagen newsroom)

