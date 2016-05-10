BRIEF-William Demant maintains 2016 guidance after Q1

May 10 (Reuters) - Danish hearing aid maker William Demant

* Says realised growth in all business activities in the first quarter

* Says still expects EBIT of 2.0-2.3 billion Danish crowns ($306-352 million) in 2016

* Says hearing aid wholesale business delivered strong unit growth above market unit growth rate

* Says EBIT for year will be skewed further than normal towards second half of year due to launch of Opn hearing aid in June