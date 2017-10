BRIEF-RTX Q2 EBIT up at DKK 21.8 million

May 10 (Reuters) - RTX A/S :

* Q2 EBIT 21.8 million Danish crowns ($3.34 million) versus 14.4 million crowns year ago

* Q2 net revenue 102.6 million crowns versus 91.9 million crowns year ago

* Development in Q2 confirms newly raised expectations

* 2015/16 revenue is expected in range of 385 million - 400 million crowns

* 2015/16 EBIT is expected to be in range of 60 million - 67 million crowns

* Sees 2015/16 EBITDA in range of 64 million - 71 million crowns

($1 = 6.5298 Danish crowns)