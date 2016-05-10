FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ECO Business Immobilien Q1 rental income of 8.075 million
May 10, 2016 / 9:36 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-ECO Business Immobilien Q1 rental income of 8.075 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - ECO Business Immobilien AG :

* EBIT at the end of the first three months of 2016 up at 5.663 million euros ($6.45 million), which represents an increase by 10.4 percent compared to the previous reporting period (1-3/2015: 5.131 million euros)

* Q1 rental income of 8.075 million euros versus 8.840 million euros year ago

* Q1 financial result deteriorated by 51.3 percent to -2.954 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8785 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

