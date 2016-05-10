BRIEF-ECO Business Immobilien Q1 rental income of 8.075 million

May 10 (Reuters) - ECO Business Immobilien AG :

* EBIT at the end of the first three months of 2016 up at 5.663 million euros ($6.45 million), which represents an increase by 10.4 percent compared to the previous reporting period (1-3/2015: 5.131 million euros)

* Q1 rental income of 8.075 million euros versus 8.840 million euros year ago

* Q1 financial result deteriorated by 51.3 percent to -2.954 million euros