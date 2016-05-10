FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Poland's Pekao sees 2016 net close to 2015 level -CEO
May 10, 2016 / 8:51 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Poland's Pekao sees 2016 net close to 2015 level -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Bank Polska Kasa Opieki SA (Bank Pekao)

* The chief executive of Poland’s No.2 lender Pekao, Luigi Lovaglio, told reporters on Tuesday the bank targets a net profit in 2016 around the 2015 level of 2.29 billion zlotys ($590 million).

* CEO added the bank plans to continue selling non performing loan (NPL) portfolios, but the second quarter will not see such big portfolio sales as in the first quarter.

* A sale of a NPL portfolio added 120 million zlotys to the bank’s net profit in the first three months of the year.

* Lovaglio said that Pekao would consider buying a local SKOK credit union if any interesting opportunity arises. Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8837 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Marcin Goettig)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
