May 10 (Reuters) - Sport Lisboa e Benfica Futebol SAD :

* Transfers player Renato Junior Luz Sanches to Bayern Munich for 35.0 million euros ($39.8 million)

* Transfer deal with Bayern Munich for additional 45.0 million euros depending on achievement of certain objectives by June 30, 2021

Source text: bit.ly/1TBSAvl

