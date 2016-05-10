FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Johnson & Johnson says Janssen unit received civil investigative demand from U.S. Attorney's office for Southern district of New York
May 10, 2016 / 10:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Johnson & Johnson says Janssen unit received civil investigative demand from U.S. Attorney's office for Southern district of New York

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson

* In march, janssen pharmaceuticals received a civil investigative demand from the u.s. attorney’s office for the southern district of new york

* Demand related to janssen’s contractual relationships with pbms over period from jan 1, 2006 to present related to certain of jpi’s pharma products

* Demand was issued in connection with an investigation under the false claims act Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/1WmFTeJ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

