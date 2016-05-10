BRIEF-Atlas Financial says amends $35 mln loan facility

May 10 (Reuters) - Atlas Financial Holdings Inc

* On May 7, unit entered certain modification of loan documents with Fifth Third Bank to amend its $35 million loan facility

* Loan modification extends maturity date of $5 million revolving line of credit from May 7, 2016 to May 7, 2018 - SEC filing

* Loan modification extends the draw period on the $30 million draw loan from March 9, 2016 to december 31, 2016

* Loan modification permits certain preferred stock redemptions Further company coverage: