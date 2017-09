May 10 (Reuters) - Akorn Inc :

* Akorn completes 2014 financial statement restatement and reports audited 2015 and restated 2014 results

* Affirms 2016 net revenue and earnings per share guidance

* Announced plans to hold its 2016 annual meeting of shareholders on July 1, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)