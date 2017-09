May 10 (Reuters) - Sabaf SpA :

* Q1 net profit 1.6 million euros ($1.82 million) versus 3.1 million euros a year ago

* Q1 revenue 30.9 million euros versus 37.5 million euros a year ago

* A moderate decline in sales and profitability is expected for the full year 2016 Source text: bit.ly/1OlsDi5 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8794 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)