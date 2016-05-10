FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-BHP Billiton CEO says increasing exploration activity
May 10, 2016 / 12:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-BHP Billiton CEO says increasing exploration activity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - BHP Billiton Plc :

* “We are not waiting for (commodity) prices to recover” - CEO

* Will continue to improve productivity, with a further $3.6 billion of gains expected by end of 2017 financial year - CEO

* Will also increase number of copper targets we test this year by 38 percent - CEO

* “We are increasing our exploration activity to take advantage of falling costs as others pull back” - CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
