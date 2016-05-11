FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer Q1 revenue up 3 pct organically
May 11, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer Q1 revenue up 3 pct organically

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Wolters Kluwer NV :

* Full-year 2016 guidance reiterated

* First-quarter revenues up 2 pct in constant currencies and up 3 pct organically

* First-quarter adjusted free cash flow increased in constant currencies

* “Our overall performance in the first quarter was in line with our expectations and we are on track to achieve our outlook for 2016” - CEO

* For 2016, the interim dividend will again be set at 25 pct of the prior year's total dividend Source text: bit.ly/1VSHDvz Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
