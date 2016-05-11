BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer Q1 revenue up 3 pct organically

May 11 (Reuters) - Wolters Kluwer NV :
* Full-year 2016 guidance reiterated
* First-quarter revenues up 2 pct in constant currencies and up 3 pct organically
* First-quarter adjusted free cash flow increased in constant currencies
* “Our overall performance in the first quarter was in line with our expectations and we are on track to achieve our outlook for 2016” - CEO
* For 2016, the interim dividend will again be set at 25 pct of the prior year's total dividend Source text: bit.ly/1VSHDvz Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)