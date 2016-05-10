BRIEF-Galectin Therapeutics Inc qtrly loss per share $0.24

May 10 (Reuters) - Galectin Therapeutics Inc :

* Galectin Therapeutics Inc qtrly loss per share $0.24

* Believes it has sufficient cash to fund currently planned operations, research and development activities through march 31, 2017

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Remain on track to report top-line data from 156-patient nash-cx trial in nash patients with cirrhosis by the end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)