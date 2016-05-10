FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Noble corporation announces agreement with Freeport-Mcmoran
May 10, 2016 / 2:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Noble corporation announces agreement with Freeport-Mcmoran

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Noble Corporation Plc :

* Noble Corporation Plc announces agreement with Freeport-Mcmoran

* Noble to receive $540 million payment plus potential $75 million in contingent payments

* Deal for $540 millio

* In addition, noble can receive additional contingent payments from freeport of $25 million and $50 million

* Expects to realize over $100 million in direct cost savings as a result of contract terminations through crew reductions and stacking procedure

* Agreement in connection with drilling contracts for drillships noble sam croft and noble tom madden

* Noble also expects to realize over $100 million in direct cost savings

* Freeport can make $540 million payment through a combination of cash, freeport shares and up to $200 million in near-term noble bonds

* Pursuant to agreement, drilling contracts will be terminated, with operations ceasing as soon as practicable Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
