May 10 (Reuters) - Pentair Plc:

** Nelson Peltz’s Trian Fund Management Reports 7.93 Pct Stake In Pentair Plc

** Trian fund management previously reported a 7.95 stake in pentair plc as of february 17, 2016

** Ed garden, cio of trian management, appointed as director of pentair