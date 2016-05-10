BRIEF-Dean Foods Presentation : Competed for and won a significant long-term agreement, totaling 40 million gallons annually, starting in June

May 10 (Reuters) - Dean Foods Co

* Presentation- competed for and won a significant long-term agreement, totaling 40 million gallons annually, starting in june

* Ceo- expect commodity costs to remain favorable as global production growth continues to outpace demand

* Ceo - dialogue with wal-mart is ongoing, still believe impact from walmart’s planned milk plant will not be material to our results

* Ceo on conf call - estimate new contract plus friendly’s acquisition to increase q2 volume growth rate by about 300 basis points.

* Ceo on conf call - expect raw milk commodity costs to remain benign for rest of year (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)