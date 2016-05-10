FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Amazon announces Amazon Video Direct
#Market News
May 10, 2016 / 2:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Amazon announces Amazon Video Direct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Amazon :

* Announces Amazon Video Direct, Giving Video Providers A Self-Service program to reach amazon customers, including tens of millions of prime members

* Amazon video direct available as an add-on subscription through streaming partners program

* Creators from around world can make their videos available to customers as part of prime video and earn royalties based on hours streamed

* Amazon video direct offered as a one-time rental price or a one-time purchase price

* Customers in u.s., uk, germany, austria, japan have access to new movies, tv shows, docu-series and music videos from content creators

* Launch of avd stars program, which gives video creators a share of one million dollars per month based on customer engagement with their title

* Will distribute to creators a monthly bonus from one million dollar monthly fund, based on top 100 avd titles in prime video Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
