BRIEF-Golar LNG says Oscar Spieler to replace Gary Smith as CEO

May 10 (Reuters) - Golar Lng Ltd

* Intends to seek additional capital to fund Golar Power, is engaged in talks with a private equity fund to jointly develop this company

* Gary Smith is resigning from his position as chief executive;Oscar Spieler will be appointed to replace Gary as CEO

* To explore development of a downstream LNG company comprising implementation of strategic LNG entry points in emerging markets

* Board has engaged Krzysztof Zielicki to structure cooperation with Schlumberger