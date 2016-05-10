FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Golar LNG says Oscar Spieler to replace Gary Smith as CEO
May 10, 2016 / 1:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Golar LNG says Oscar Spieler to replace Gary Smith as CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Golar Lng Ltd

* Intends to seek additional capital to fund Golar Power, is engaged in talks with a private equity fund to jointly develop this company

* Gary Smith is resigning from his position as chief executive;Oscar Spieler will be appointed to replace Gary as CEO

* To explore development of a downstream LNG company comprising implementation of strategic LNG entry points in emerging markets

* Board has engaged Krzysztof Zielicki to structure cooperation with Schlumberger Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

