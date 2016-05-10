FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Grupo Supervielle sees IPO of 104.2 million Class B shares
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 10, 2016 / 1:46 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Grupo Supervielle sees IPO of 104.2 million Class B shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Grupo Supervielle

* Grupo supervielle sa sees ipo of 104.2 million class b shares

* Grupo supervielle - Global offering consists of an offering in the u.s. And other countries outside argentina and concurrent offering in argentina

* Grupo supervielle - Ipo price of adss in international offering is expected to be between $11.00 and $13.00 per ads

* Grupo supervielle - Ipo price of class b shares in argentine offering expected to be between $2.20 and $2.60 per class b share Source text: 1.usa.gov/1UPEqvG (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.