FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Moody's says without reform of SOEs in China, contingent liabilities would likely rise
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 10, 2016 / 2:06 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Moody's says without reform of SOEs in China, contingent liabilities would likely rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Moody‘s:

* Moody’s outlines its view on China’s contingent liabilities

* Many sovereigns, including China, are exposed to contingent liability risks from the banking system and state-owned enterprise (SOE) debt

* In the case of China, estimates that portion of SOE liabilities that could potentially require restructuring amounts to 20-25% of GDP

* Believes that without reform of SOEs in China, contingent liabilities would likely rise Source text (bit.ly/23EExuB) (Bengaluru Newsroom : +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.