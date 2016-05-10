FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-UPS expands operations at San Antonio Facility
May 10, 2016 / 2:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-UPS expands operations at San Antonio Facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc

* UPS expands operations at San Antonio facility

* Project will add capacity for more than 150 more delivery vehicles - called “package cars”

* Expansion will add about 171,000 square feet, bringing building’s footprint to more than 330,000 square feet

* Will also add 40 class 8 compressed natural gas (CNG) tractors that will be fueled by a new on-site CNG fueling station

* Building’s team will continue to provide package pickup and delivery services during project which is expected to be complete mid-2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
