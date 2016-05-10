FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Medigene announces issuance and number of new shares
#Healthcare
May 10, 2016 / 2:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Medigene announces issuance and number of new shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Medigene AG :

* Medigene announces issuance and number of new shares to settle milestone payment for start of phase II trial with dc vaccines

* Milestone payment in value of approx 3.2 million euros ($3.65 million) announced on April 1 will be settled through issuance of 392,875 new shares from authorized capital as part of capital increase through contributions in kind

* Thereby, company will increase its share capital of 19,688,960.00 euros up to 20,081,835.00 euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8767 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

