BRIEF-Genmab Q1 maintains 2016 financial guidance, cash position steady

May 10 (Reuters) - Genmab

* Q1 revenue 170 million Danish crowns ($26.03 million) versus DKK107 million same quarter last year

* Q1 operating profit DKK16 million versus DKK173 million same quarter last year

* Cash position DKK3.49 billion as of March 31, 2016

* Says maintains its 2016 revised financial guidance published on April 20

* Q1 operating expenses DKK154 million compared to DKK110 million in Q1 2015.

* Says Q1 saw continued rapid progress in development of Daratumumab with Janssen