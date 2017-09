May 10 (Reuters) - Molmed SpA :

* Q1 net loss 4.1 million euros ($4.67 million) versus loss 4.2 million euros a year ago

* Q1 total operating revenue 5.3 million euros versus 2.7 million euros a year ago

* Confirms the outlook already provided for FY 2016 Source text: bit.ly/21T0RkJ Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8783 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)