BRIEF-U.S. CDC updates Zika diagnostic testing guidance

May 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

* Updates Zika diagnostic testing guidance

* Updated its interim diagnostic testing guidance for Zika virus in public health laboratories

* Updated guidance was based on data demonstrating that Zika can be found at higher levels or for longer duration in urine than in blood

* Zika virus rRT-PCR should be performed on urine collected less than or equal to 14 days after illness onset

* Zika virus rRT-PCR should continue to be performed on serum specimens collected less than 7 days after illness onset

* A positive Zika rRT-PCR result is evidence of a current Zika virus infection

* A negative rRT-PCR does not exclude Zika virus infection, and IgM antibody testing should be performed Source text: (1.usa.gov/1VS1Bqo) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)