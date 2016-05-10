FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-U.S. CDC updates Zika diagnostic testing guidance
#Healthcare
May 10, 2016 / 5:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-U.S. CDC updates Zika diagnostic testing guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

* Updates Zika diagnostic testing guidance

* Updated its interim diagnostic testing guidance for Zika virus in public health laboratories

* Updated guidance was based on data demonstrating that Zika can be found at higher levels or for longer duration in urine than in blood

* Zika virus rRT-PCR should be performed on urine collected less than or equal to 14 days after illness onset

* Zika virus rRT-PCR should continue to be performed on serum specimens collected less than 7 days after illness onset

* A positive Zika rRT-PCR result is evidence of a current Zika virus infection

* A negative rRT-PCR does not exclude Zika virus infection, and IgM antibody testing should be performed Source text: (1.usa.gov/1VS1Bqo) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
