May 10 (Reuters) - Beta Systems Software AG :

* Says H1 2015/16 EBIT around 4.6 million euros ($5.24 million)

* H1 2015/2016 consolidated net income of approx. 4.0 million euros versus around 5.4 million euros year ago

* Says has 44.3 million euros in short-term available funds Source text - bit.ly/1QXtdSS Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8786 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)