BRIEF-Northwest Bancshares replaces $675 mln of long-term advances - SEC filing
May 10, 2016 / 4:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Northwest Bancshares replaces $675 mln of long-term advances - SEC filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Northwest Bancshares Inc:

* Previously disclosed intention to replace $715.0 million of long-term FHLB advances with lower cost deposits - SEC filing

* On May 6, completed its replacement of $675.0 million of long-term advances

* Transaction included a penalty of $37.0 million, which will be expensed during quarter ending June 30, 2016

* Annual interest expense savings from transaction is expected to be approximately $23.0 million Source text - 1.usa.gov/1T2dho7 Further company coverage:

