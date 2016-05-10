FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Heritage Village Water Co says to join Connecticut Water
May 10, 2016 / 7:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Heritage Village Water Co says to join Connecticut Water

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Heritage Village Water Company:

* Heritage village water company says parties have reached an agreement for Heritage Village Water Company to join Connecticut water

* Says acquisition will be executed through a stock-for-stock merger transaction valued at approximately $15.8 million

* Says holders of Heritage Village Water Co common stock will receive shares of CTWS common stock in a tax-free exchange

* Says transaction reflects a total enterprise value of approximately $20.6 million

* Will maintain its current name, Heritage Village Water Co, will become sister company to Connecticut water and Maine water

* Merger will not affect rates or service for any of those water company customers Source text for Eikon:

