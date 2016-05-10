FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Magicjack plans to redomesticate parent company to U.S.
#Market News
May 10, 2016 / 9:45 PM / in a year

BRIEF-Magicjack plans to redomesticate parent company to U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Magicjack Vocaltec Ltd

* Magicjack announces plans to redomesticate parent company to the U.S.

* Process expected to take approximately 4-6 months

* Plan to be submitted for shareholder approval at 2016 annual meeting

* Expected to open stock to persons restricted from investing in non-u.s. Companies

* Redomestication will make co’s stock eligible for purchase by investors who are restricted from investing in non-u.s. Companies

* Says plan to fully maintain israeli operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

