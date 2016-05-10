FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Jive software says cutting workforce by about 14 pct
#Market News
May 10, 2016 / 8:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Jive software says cutting workforce by about 14 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Jive Software Inc :

* Q1 NON-GAAP loss per share $0.04

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.10

* Says cutting workforce by about 14 percent

* Expects reduction in its workforce associated with this restructuring program to be completed by Q3 of 2016

* Expects to incur charges of approximately $4.0 million for restructuring

* Q1 revenue rose 8 percent to $50.7 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.07, revenue view $49.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 2016 revenue $49.3 million to $50.2 million

* Sees Q2 2016 NON-GAAP earnings per share $0.00 to $0.01

* Change in Q2 short-term billings is expected to be negative 10% to negative 15%

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.03, revenue view $50.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text - 1.usa.gov/1Wo2lnU Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
