BRIEF-Newpark resources files for non-timely 10-Q

May 10 (Reuters) - Newpark Resources Inc

* Files for non-timely 10-Q - sec filing

* Expects to continue to have difficulty complying with consolidated leverage ratio,interest coverage ratios in credit agreement throughout 2016 and into 2017

* Co is in advanced discussions with banks participating in credit agreement regarding amendment to credit agreement

* Co is also in advanced discussions regarding alternative asset-based financing arrangement, which may replace credit agreement