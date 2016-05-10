FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Terraform Global extends date for filing qtrly results
May 10, 2016 / 10:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Terraform Global extends date for filing qtrly results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Terraform Global Inc :

* Entered into a third amendment to its credit and guaranty agreement

* Amendment reduces aggregate amount of revolving commitments to $350 million

* Amendment reduces aggregate amount of revolving commitments to $350 million - SEC filing

* Amendment extends date by which holdings must deliver unaudited qtrly financial statements for quarter ending March 31 to June 30, 2016

* Amendment extends date by which co must deliver financial statements for fiscal year 2015

* Amendment extends date by which holdings must deliver unaudited qtrly financial statements for qtrs ending June 30 and Sept 30, 2016

* Amendment extends date by which to deliver unaudited qtrly financial statements to date that is 75 days after end of respective quarter

