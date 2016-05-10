BRIEF-Terraform Global extends date for filing qtrly results

May 10 (Reuters) - Terraform Global Inc :

* Entered into a third amendment to its credit and guaranty agreement

* Amendment reduces aggregate amount of revolving commitments to $350 million

* Amendment reduces aggregate amount of revolving commitments to $350 million - SEC filing

* Amendment extends date by which holdings must deliver unaudited qtrly financial statements for quarter ending March 31 to June 30, 2016

* Amendment extends date by which co must deliver financial statements for fiscal year 2015

* Amendment extends date by which holdings must deliver unaudited qtrly financial statements for qtrs ending June 30 and Sept 30, 2016

* Amendment extends date by which to deliver unaudited qtrly financial statements to date that is 75 days after end of respective quarter

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)